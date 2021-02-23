Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Donaldson worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of DCI opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.