Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

NYSE CLGX opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.