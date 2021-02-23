Swiss National Bank Purchases 260,575 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 264.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in XPeng were worth $15,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84.

XPEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

