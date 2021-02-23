Swiss National Bank Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

