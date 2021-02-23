Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Redfin were worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,560,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2,708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,079 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,222,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $583,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Redfin stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -188.82 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

