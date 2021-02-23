SwftCoin Price Tops $0.0015 (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. SwftCoin has a market cap of $5.82 million and $9.49 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.00685578 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00032422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00038331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,985.13 or 0.04245879 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.