Swedbank Lowers Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Swedbank cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned approximately 0.38% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $87,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $281,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $211.76 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.