Swedbank Invests $141.36 Million in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Swedbank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,352,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,282,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.