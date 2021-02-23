Swedbank Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Swedbank boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,509,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,766 shares during the quarter. Swedbank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $105,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after buying an additional 420,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

