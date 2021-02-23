SushiSwap Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $987.32 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $15.38 or 0.00029762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00706488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00027098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 196,915,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.