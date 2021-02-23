Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New $15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.07.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $10.59 on Friday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

