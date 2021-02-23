Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.67.

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) stock opened at C$13.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.31. Superior Plus Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.97 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 168.62%.

About Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

