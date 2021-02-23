Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPB. CIBC cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.67.

Get Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) alerts:

Shares of SPB opened at C$13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.97 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.62%.

About Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.