Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Super Retail Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.38.

In related news, insider Anthony Heraghty 190,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th.

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

