Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

