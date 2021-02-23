Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$23.00 target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. CSFB set a C$35.00 target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.52.

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,728,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,098. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.29.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

