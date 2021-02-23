Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 4,395 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 164,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,472,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 763,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,069,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 208,883 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. 1,967,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,632,070. The company has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

