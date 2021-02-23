Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 4,080 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,064,207. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

