Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 1,863 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,517. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.91.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

