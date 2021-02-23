Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,419 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 82,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

