Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

In other Summit Industrial Income REIT news, Director Paul Dykeman purchased 9,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.39 per share, with a total value of C$130,485.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,641,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,974,476.29.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.