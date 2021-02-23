Summit Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after acquiring an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $290,568,000 after acquiring an additional 273,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.