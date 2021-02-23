Summit Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.