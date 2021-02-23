Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 487 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.