Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 51,289 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,289 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.