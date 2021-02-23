Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 509,271 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $19,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

