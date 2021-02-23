Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.36 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $22,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $12,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

