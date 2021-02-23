Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.61% of Main Street Capital worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $43.74.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

