Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Tops $66.05 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Streamr has a market cap of $66.05 million and $7.48 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00054723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.30 or 0.00698286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00037699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,634,994 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

