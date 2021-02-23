Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €130.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

SBS opened at €123.40 ($145.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €130.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €119.28. Stratec has a twelve month low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a twelve month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

