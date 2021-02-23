Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,874,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after purchasing an additional 780,340 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.