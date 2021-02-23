Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.18, but opened at C$0.20. Stratabound Minerals shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$17.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.07.

About Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Culvert property that covers an area of 84 square kilometers located in the southeast Yukon Territory; and McIntyre Brook Project, which is located in New Brunswick.

