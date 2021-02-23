Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $819.60 million, a PE ratio of -108.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

