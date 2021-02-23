Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $819.60 million, a PE ratio of -108.39 and a beta of 1.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
