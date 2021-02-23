Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,734 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,011% compared to the typical daily volume of 246 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 336,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after acquiring an additional 248,771 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,584,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 238,001 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. 874,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

