Stipend Trading Up 10.2% This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Stipend has a market capitalization of $308,753.40 and $314.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,999.51 or 0.99555740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.98 or 0.00467437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.00278617 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.56 or 0.00747882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00121076 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00034923 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

