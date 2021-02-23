Steven Madden (SHOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.