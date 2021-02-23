Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Steven Madden by 18.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -120.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.