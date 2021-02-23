STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of STERIS worth $22,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after buying an additional 142,327 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,331 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

Shares of STE stock opened at $175.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.29. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

