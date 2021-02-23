Stericycle (SRCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.