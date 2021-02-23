Stericycle (SRCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Earnings History for Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

