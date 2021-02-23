Stephens Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $81.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.16.

TXRH stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $92.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,849,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

