State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 21,000 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Univest Financial by 529.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Univest Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $739.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

