State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 24.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

UIHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Sunday, November 8th.

United Insurance stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 9,400 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,779 shares of company stock worth $99,857. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

