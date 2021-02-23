State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 600 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Veracyte worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte stock opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.43 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCYT. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

