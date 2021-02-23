State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.59% of Harmonic worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,788 shares of company stock worth $887,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.98 million, a PE ratio of -20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

