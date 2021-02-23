State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.10 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 228.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in FirstService were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $151.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average of $133.51. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $156.50.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSV. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

