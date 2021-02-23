State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $189,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.