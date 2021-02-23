State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 137,800 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of CNX Resources worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CNX Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,807 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 285,676 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. Analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, CFO Donald W. Rush bought 5,500 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,750 shares of company stock worth $674,911. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

