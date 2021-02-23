State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,182 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Barnes Group worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

