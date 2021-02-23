State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,338 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Shares of CG opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412 over the last quarter.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

