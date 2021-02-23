State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,398 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,398 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.21% of Veritex worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 194,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,857.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,093 shares of company stock worth $996,580 over the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

